Love Island star Coco admits she feels ‘violated’ as she shares hilarious message from barber shop

Love Island star Coco Lodge has admitted she feels “violated” as she shared a hilarious message she received from a barber shop.

The 27-year-old entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell, and had been getting to know Andrew Le Page before the pair coupled up at the dramatic recoupling.

However, when Andrew’s flame Tasha Ghouri returned to the main villa, they rekindled their romance, leaving Coco and Billy Brown single.

In a hilarious new video posted to her TikTok, Coco shared an Instagram DM she received from a barber shop.

She said: “I feel violated. I go onto my message requests and see a barber shop has sent has sent me a post. I’m thinking, hmm I’ve got the RSVP ready, I’m thinking I’m going to go to an event with loads of models with fresh trims – short back and sides. I click on it, all excited… and see this.”

Coco then moves out of the way to show her 254,000 followers the message, and it’s a photo of Andrew after he got his hair cut.

“I’m just wondering what was going through the barber’s head when they thought ‘Sure, I’ve done Andrew’s hair, I’ll just send Coco pictures of him with his fresh trim,'” the Casa Amor bombshell said.

“Sorry? What did this geezer this I was gonna do? – reply and say ‘Yeah, nice trim’ or repost the pictures of Andrew on my story?”

“I’m very confused. Thank you, but no thank you. If you do have an event, I will attend. And if you do happen to do Anthony Joshua’s hair, then sure – feel free to send me the pics,” Coco joked.