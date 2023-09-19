Love Island star Claudia Fogarty confirms romance with footballer

Love Island star Claudia Fogarty has confirmed her romance with a footballer.

The 29-year-old shot to fame when she entered the villa as a bombshell during the dating show’s winter series earlier this year.

While in the villa, she struck up a brief romance with Casey O’Gorman, but he later ditched her for Rosie Seabrook.

Despite sparking rumours she had rekindled her romance with Casey over the past few months, Claudia has insisted they are just friends.

She has since soft launched her relationship with Ollie Crankshaw, who plays as a winger for Altrincham.

Claudia shared two photos from a cinema date night to her Instagram Stories, and wrote next to a snap of their matching trainers: “who copied who? @ollycrankshaw.”

It comes after Casey admitted he and Claudia were “friends with benefits” after Love Island.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie during his appearance on the Goss Island podcast, Casey admitted: “We might have overstepped the friendship boundary maybe once or twice on a night out, but it is very much just friends.”

“And since that happened, we’ve basically said we can’t be doing that. We’re just going to stay being friends,” Casey continued.

When questioned whether it was a “friends with benefits” situation for a while before it fizzled out, the Love Island star admitted: “Yeah”.

“I genuinely feel like if I would’ve stayed with Claudia ’til the end of the show, we probably wouldn’t be friends right now. It probably would’ve ended a lot worse and a lot more emotions would’ve got involved.”

“So, as much as – in a way I wish I stayed with Claudia, I think it’s turned out for the best now, because we are such good mates.”

“If people do fake [their feelings on Love Island], I don’t know how they do it,” Casey continued.

“I could never do it and actually fake emotions being in there, because in there it’s just so intense and fair play to anyone that does, but I don’t know how they could do it.”