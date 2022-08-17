Love Island star claims there was ‘more going on’ between Gemma Owen and Billy Brown

Love Island star Jack Keating has claimed that there was “more going on” between Gemma Owen and Billy Brown.

The 23-year-old said the pair “vibed big time” at Casa Amor while the international dressage rider was away from her beau Luca Bish.

Gemma and Billy’s flirty banter caused a major row on Movie Night, as they were shown chatting in the kitchen while he asked her for a hug.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Jack said: “From what I saw in our villa in Casa Amor, I know Billy and Gemma got on really well.”

“I know that he came back into the main villa, with Movie Night, and things got very awkward between the three of them. But those two definitely vibed big time.”

“I wouldn’t say it was legit-legit but there was definitely some more going on, definitely, it’s kinda hard to say.”

Jack continued: “I mean, yeah, there was definitely more flirting going on and some of the lads were like ‘woah’ at points, but it wasn’t too serious where you could actually see them cracking on but there were definitely some moments where you were like Billy and Gemma, you never know, you never know.”

Gemma and Luca came runner-up to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti on the eighth series of Love Island.

The pair have yet to make it official, but according to Gemma, they have her parents’ seal of seal of approval.