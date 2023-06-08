Love Island star claims she dated Tommy Fury before Molly-Mae Hague in resurfaced video

Love Island’s Molly Marsh has claimed she dated Tommy Fury before Molly-Mae Hague in a resurfaced video.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Doncaster, is currently starring in the 2023 summer series.

Since she entered the villa this week, fans have unearthed a TikTok video from three years ago, in which she claims she dated the boxer before he appeared on Love Island in 2019.

In the video, Molly nods when asked: “You dated Tommy Fury before he went on Love Island?”

The West End performer also claimed they were “still in touch” at the time, and revealed she was now “good friends” with Tommy’s current girlfriend Molly-Mae.

Tommy and Molly-Mae found love on the 2019 series of Love Island, and have since welcomed their first child together – a baby girl named Bambi.

Love Island returned to our screens on Monday, June 5.

The first episode saw Molly couple up with Mitchel following a public vote, and they’ve already been tipped as early favourites to win the show.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

