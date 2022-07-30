Love Island star claims producers had to step in over mean girl behaviour in the villa

Love Island’s Summer Botwe has claimed the show’s producers had to step in over mean girl behaviour in the villa.

The 22-year-old joined the show as a Casa Amor bombshell, and briefly coupled up with Dami Hope before he rekindled his romance with Indiyah Pollack.

Speaking on Murad Merali’s podcast, Summer explained: “The boys bonded quicker than the girls. The girls divide was crazy.”

“From the fire pit from the Casa recoupling, I was getting devils and then we all got up and separated and the OG girls in one area, the three Casa girls in one area.”

“It was like that maybe for two, three days, we are completely separated. We didn’t really talk.

“Ekin kind of welcomed us a little bit and came over and was the first person to say hello along with Gemma but the other girls were very stand offish.”

“I think it was because everyone was dealing with a lot in their own couple, everyone had so much going on. Everyone was fuming about everything.”

However, Summer confessed the girls’ stand offish behaviour became too much for her one night, and the 22-year-old expressed how she was feeling to producers.

“There was one night, this was the night when Dami decided to stick with Indiyah, so me and him are still coupled up, we had to sleep in the same bed, I said I would just turn my back,” she explained.

“Then Gemma and Tasha were giving me funny looks across the room. At this point I felt so uncomfortable and I just got really, really upset and I left the bedroom…”

“And I came back in and was telling Dami I was feeling really uncomfortable and I could see Indiyah giving me weird looks from across the room, so I spoke to producers and stuff.”

“The next day they prompted the OG girls that we need to have a chat, all the girls need to get stuff off their chest. The divide was that bad that producers did have to step in and sort it out. It was uncomfortable for all of us,” she added.

Earlier this week, Summer’s fellow Casa Amor bombshell Coco Lodge claimed Paige Thorne was “unkind” to her in the villa.

The 27-year-old, who was dumped from the villa earlier this month, went live on TikTok this week to talk about her time on the show.

Coco claimed Paige had a “problem with her”, and made “unkind” jokes about her appearance.

She said: “I don’t know if she had a problem because I was also a brunette in there.”

Coco also claimed Paige was “annoyed” when other Islanders said the two looked similar.

“She obviously didn’t want to look like me and she was giggling to Gemma saying the boys said I was a four out of ten and she was a 12, which isn’t kind or nice,” she continued.

“Then to go and tell my best friend Summer that she ‘didn’t like my vibes’ when I didn’t do anything and I was trying really hard with her [Paige] because she had been the least welcoming to all of us.”

“I tried to form a bond [with Paige] but it felt like she still had an issue with me. I didn’t get with Jacques [Paige’s former beau]. I just didn’t understand her issue with me.”

“Is it because I’m another brunette in there? I don’t know.”

Paige’s family, who are running her social media accounts while she is on the show, later released a statement addressing Coco’s comments.

They wrote: “Please remember there are two sides to every story. It’s very easy to talk about someone who cannot defend themselves. Those who know and love Paige know she’s an amazing person and I for one couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Coco then took to her IG Stories to ask Love Island fans to stop directing “nasty” comments towards Paige, and said she would talk to the Welsh paramedic directly about their “tiff”.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

