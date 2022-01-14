Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst announces pregnancy

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 27-year-old, who appeared on the reality show in 2017, shared the happy news on Instagram.

Chloe posted a photo of a knitted baby outfit alongside two polaroid pictures – one of her ultrasound, and the other of her growing baby bump.

The reality star captioned the post: “2022.. when 2 become 3. We can’t wait to meet you little one.”

“It’s been a overwhelming few months, but I am super excited for the future and creating memories with my own little family.”

Chloe is expecting the bundle of joy with her videographer boyfriend David Houghton, who commented under her post: “My family.”

A host of famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Chloe on her pregnancy.

Charlotte Dawson commented: “Congrats babe xxxxx.”

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison wrote: “Congratulations lovely.”

Chloe appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island, alongside Kem Cetinay, Chris Hughes, Olivia Attwood, Jess Shears, Dom Leaver, Montana Brown, Amber Davies, Sam Gowland, Marcel Somerville, and Camilla Thurlow.