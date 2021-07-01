Love Island star Chloe Burrows’ family reveal she’s been sent ‘hundreds’ of death threats

"Have the deaths of Sophie [Gradon], Mike [Thalassitis] and Caroline [Flack] taught us nothing?"

The family of Love Island star Chloe Burrows have revealed she’s been sent “hundreds” of death threats.

The 25-year-old entered the villa on day 2 as a bombshell, and her social media accounts are currently being run by her family and friends.

On Wednesday night, Chloe chose to couple up with Aaron Francis, leaving Shannon Singh single.

In a shocking twist, Shannon was then dumped from the show after just two days.

Chloe’s loved ones took to her Instagram Stories to urge viewers to “be kind”, revealing that her DMs have been flooded with online abuse since the dramatic recoupling.

They wrote: “This morning we woke up to yet another DM encouraging Chloe to kill herself – there have been hundreds. Have the deaths of Sophie [Gradon], Mike [Thalassitis] and Caroline [Flack] taught us nothing?”

“Ppeople are flooding her inbox threating to kill her themselves. People… this is a GAME show, there is a cash prize!”

“We understand the frustration surrounding @shannonsinghhh’s evection- we feel it too but Chloe does not deserve to DIE because Shannon had to leave the Villa!”

“She will have had no idea of the repercussions of her decision prior to making it.”

They added: “We are not naive. We know that this post won’t put an end to trolling. Our hope is that this just reminds some of you to #bekind.”

“Aaaaanyway, go and show this beauty some love,” they concluded, sharing a photo of Shannon.

