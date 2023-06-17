Love Island star Charlotte breaks her silence on public’s reaction to her age

Charlotte Sumner has broken her silence on the public’s negative reaction to her being “30 and in the villa”.

The reality star was dumped from the island on Friday night alongside André Furtado.

The 30-year-old entered the villa earlier this week as the oldest contestant in Love Island history.

During one of her dates, Charlotte informed Tyrique Hyde of her age, and he remarked: “You look good though!”

Some former Islanders later took to social media to address “ageism” on the show.

Breaking her silence on the public’s reaction to her age, Charlotte said: “I just think don’t settle. There’s no rush.”

“I’d rather take my time, be single, focus on myself and I want to meet my lifetime partner. I don’t want to meet someone and just be with them for a few years.”

“‘Do you’, don’t put any pressure on it. Nowadays people stress. But really, it doesn’t matter if you’ve not got it sorted out.”

“Everything happens for a reason,” Charlotte continued. “Where you are in your life is for a reason and it will happen when you least expect it. I feel young, it doesn’t matter.”

Earlier this week, Love Island 2021 contestant Faye Winter hit out against the public’s reaction to Charlotte’s age, saying: “So I didn’t watch LI last night, but the comments surrounding a woman’s age are disgusting! What so because you’re 30, you shouldn’t go on a fun dating show?”

“You shouldn’t get excited about meeting new people and potentially finding love with a younger man? I’m confused!”

“Women’s life doesn’t end in their 20s like WTF. Women tearing down women and men determining when our cut off date is 😂.”

“Wow, what it is to be a woman hey,” Faye continued.

Meanwhile, winter Love Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips wrote: “Why are these boys acting like 30 is time to collect your pension?”

“‘You’re 30?! You look good!’ Bombastic side eye.”

