Love Island star Casey O’Gorman fuels rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Claudia Fogarty

Casey O’Gorman has fueled rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Claudia Fogarty.

The reality stars struck up a romance during the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, but their relationship hit the rocks when bombshell Rosie Seabrook entered the villa.

Casey began to pursue Rosie romantically, leaving Claudia heartbroken.

Earlier this week, Casey confirmed he and Rosie are no longer together, after failing to make their relationship work in the real world.

Casey and Claudia have since been spotted hanging out on a number of occasions, leaving fans convinced the pair are giving their romance another go.

Adding fuel to the fire, Casey left a flirty comment on Sami Elishi’s latest Instagram post of her and Claudia.

He wrote: “10s.”

Replying to Casey’s comment, one fan asked: “are you dating?”

Another wrote: “bit late for that bud. Should have said that in the villa.”

A third penned: “hopefully he finally knows what’s good for him… doesn’t matter how or why . Just make it right now ! 😍 like tom did 🙌”

It comes after Claudia set the record straight on her relationship with Casey earlier this week, telling her Instagram followers: “Me and Casey are just friends.”

“We have been since leaving the villa. There is no bad blood between us and there’s also no relationship between us, apart from friendship.”

“We get on really well and we’re part of the same friend group. We get on really well with Samie [Elishi] and Tom [Clare], and we’re all going out this weekend. That’ll be really fun.”

“But yes, you can all squash it now, because it’s just friends and nothing else. So, yeah. That’s all there is to it I’m afraid!”