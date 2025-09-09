Love Island star Casey O’Gorman FINALLY responds to speculation he’s set to appear on the series for a fourth time

Love Island star Casey O’Gorman has finally responded to speculation he’s set to appear on the series for the fourth time following his split from fellow Islander Gabby Allen.

In February, Gabby and Casey were crowned the winners of the spin-off show following the public vote.

However, just weeks after announcing the pair were officially girlfriend and boyfriend, The Sun confirmed they had gone their separate ways.

Since their split, viewers have speculated that this could mean we could see Casey back on our screens soon – and the 28-year-old has finally responded.

Taking to Snapchat, one follower wrote: “are you gonna go on love island all stars,” to which Casey responded: “Guys I’m not going back on All Stars 😂😂😂 I’ve completed it now.”

The statement comes shortly after TV insiders reported that the 28-year-old is in talks for another spin-off of the popular franchise, Love Island Games – which he is yet to address.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Bosses in the US have approached Casey’s team as they are keen for him to take part in the upcoming second season of Love Island Games.”

“They always take people from international versions of the show, and they think Casey would be perfect as he’s done the UK version three times so he’s a very familiar face.”

“He’s also recently split from Gabby Allen, so now is the ideal time for him to do it as Casey rarely stays single for long.”

In May, fans believed the Love Island winner had dropped a huge hint he would be returning for the current season of the series.

Fans had noticed Casey was the first to like the teaser trailer for the current season, with fellow Islander Ronnie Vint commenting: “@caseyogorman HERE WE GO!!!!!!!.”

In January, Casey returned to the villa for the third time, for the second season of Love Island All Stars.

During his stint, he found love with fellow islander Gabby Allen, and the pair went on to win the series.

However, just months after winning the show, it was announced that the pair had decided to part ways.

In an emotional statement to The Sun, the pair have confirmed their split as they released a joint statement saying: “After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically.”

“This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other.”

Gabby added: “Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds.”