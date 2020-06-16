Love Island star Camilla Thurlow shows off growing baby bump for the first time

The reality star has confirmed that she's 21 weeks pregnant

Love Island star Camilla Thurlow shows off growing baby bump for the...

Love Island star Camilla Thurlow has shown off her growing baby bump for the first time.

Last month, the 30-year-old announced that she was expecting her first child with fellow Love Island star Jamie Jewitt.

Camilla has since shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, and revealed that she’s now 21 weeks along.

She captioned the post: I’ve managed to rip two dresses in two days, so I’m very happy this favourite is still hanging on… by a thread 😊🌸 #21weeks 📸 @jamiejewitt_ #nofilter.”

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to compliment the reality star.

“Stunning 💕💕,” fellow Islander Olivia Attwood commented.

“Looking beautifully radiant 💗,” one follower penned.

“Awww so beautiful! Enjoy every precious moment, even when you can no longer see your feet, enjoy! 😍❤️😍,” another added.

The pair, who coupled up on the ITV2 series three years ago, confirmed Camilla’s pregnancy by posting a heartfelt video on Instagram last month.

The footage included their friends and families passing around a piece of paper virtually.

The paper then returned to Jamie and Camilla, and they turned it around to reveal an ultrasound image.

The couple are set to welcome their bundle of joy in October.

