Love Island star Brad McClelland reveals painful sex injury

Brad McClelland has revealed he once “snapped his banjo” during sex.

The 26-year-old made the confession during a challenge earlier this week, which saw Islanders got to know each other better by answering a series of sex-related questions.

In a previously unseen clip, which aired during Saturday Night’s Unseen Bits episode, the Northumberland native revealed his “most embarrassing sexual tale”.

“I’ve snapped my banjo,” he said. “One thrust of the hips and it was like, ‘ooh, what has happened?'”

In response to Brad’s confession, Rachel Finni said: “I’m going to be sick.”

Brad has been getting close to new girl Lucinda Strafford this week but on Friday night’s episode, the bombshell admitted to Faye Winter that she “really regretted” their kiss.

Tonight’s show, which will see one girl get dumped from the villa after a dramatic recoupling, airs at 10pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.