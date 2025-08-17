Love Island star Billykiss calls for more Irish contestants and for Ireland to be able to vote on the show

Love Island star Billykiss has called for more Irish contestants and for Ireland to be allowed to vote on the show, following the latest season.

The Dublin native, who was born in Nigeria, reflected on the strong Irish presence in this series, including Conor Philips and Megan Forte Clarke.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Billykiss confessed that the contestants often spoke about the cultural differences between Ireland and Britain.

“I loved having fellow Irish people in the villa, it really made a difference — it was such a home away from home,” she said.

“I would love for there to be more Irish and for Ireland to be able to vote as well. We did have loads of conversations about the differences between Irish culture and British culture,” she continued.

“It was nice to have conversations like that and just educate people on things we do in Ireland; how we say certain phrases and even the Irish accents as well. We all brought great energy, banter and a lot of bluntness.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Love Island star spoke about her disappointment with a decision by the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael-led coalition to park new laws after a political and public backlash over perceived threats to free speech.

“It’s disappointing to hear that the government, whose job and responsibility is obviously to protect the people, will not push to get that hate speech legislation in place,” the 28-year-old told The Sunday Times.

“It’s disappointing to see that they’re not putting the people first. The people is everyone; it doesn’t matter if their ethnicity is pure Irish, white Irish, or if they’re black Irish,” she stated.

“Hopefully as citizens, we can still use our freedom of speech to educate people to stand for what’s right and let them know that regardless of legislation or not, we’re still going to practise, preach and do our best to diminish racism,” she said.

As a Nigerian woman living in Ireland, Billykiss, who also supports inclusivity in the black and Irish communities, spoke about the racism she has experienced.

“Sometimes it’s subtle, like people assuming I’m not Irish and asking ‘where I’m really from’, touching my hair without permission, or making comments about my skin tone that are framed as compliments but feel patronising,” she said.

“Other times it’s more direct, like strangers making remarks about my bigger lips, being called racial slurs, or being followed and closely watched in shops. Over time, these experiences have been hurtful and draining. They can make me feel singled out, misunderstood and at times unwelcome in my own country.”