Love Island star Billy Brown makes SHOCKING claim about his relationship with Gemma Owen

Love Island star Billy Brown has insisted that there was unaired flirting between himself and Gemma Owen.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 23-year-old admitted the dressage rider “got off lightly” in the show’s edit.

The small snippets of flirty banter between the pair resulted in a brief fall-out between Gemma and her beau Luca Bish.

Roman asked Billy, “You were saying that when you were in Casa Amor, Gemma Owen, who was at the time partnered up with Luca, and they’re still together now, Gemma said something to you..,” to which he responded, “She did.”

“What did she say?,” the Capital FM presenter asked. Billy answered, “Her first words was “pull me for a chat if you want.”

“Oh! So she initiated it?,” co-host Sian Welby interjected. “Yeah and then I played hard to get and didn’t even pull her for a chat,” Billy explained.

Roman then asked, “Do you think, like, there was a lot more that we didn’t see with you and Gemma?”

“Yeah,” Billy said, with the host asking: “Really? Like what, chats?”

“Just all the flirting, you haven’t seen it all, they let her off lightly!” Billy answered.

“You had a bit of a thing with Tasha [Ghouri] and Gemma, looking back on it now, if you’ve watched anything back of old episodes…would you change your tactic now? If you could go back in and do it again?,” Sian asked.

Billy said: “Nah! Definitely not. I think maybe, pull her [Gemma] for a chat at the start maybe.”

The co-host then teased, “Are you going to pull her for a chat when she comes out?,” “Nah! Don’t start all that!,” Billy laughed.

Billy added that if he had been in the villa from the beginning, he would be with Gemma instead of Luca.

“Gemma and Luca, they’ve recently became official as well. You must have been watching it since then? What do you make of their relationship?,” Sian asked.

Billy responded, “Do you know what, in the villa as well like, they’re very attached so…they don’t just come across on screen like that, it’s actually like that.”

“Obviously we all saw the moment Luca got upset because he thought you were flirting with Gemma,” Sian asked. “It looks like Gemma quite enjoyed it, the question I have because I know you’re probably going to back yourself in this, if you and Luca went in at the same time…do you think you would have stood more of a chance against Luca?”

“Oh yeah game over,” Billy said, to which Sian prompted, “No genuinely, do you genuinely think, if you both had the same amount of time, you’d have been with Gemma over him?”

“Yeah definitely,” the Casa Amor bombshell concluded.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

