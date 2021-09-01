Love Island star Belle Hassan confirms new romance

The makeup artist shared a loved-up photo with her new beau on Instagram

Love Island star Belle Hassan has confirmed her new romance.

The makeup artist rose to fame on the hit dating show back in 2019, where she was coupled up with Anton Danyluk.

After splitting from Anton shortly after leaving the villa, the Bromley native was linked to fellow reality star Rudi Hewit

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the brunette beauty shared a loved-up snap with her mystery new man.

She captioned the post: “Happiness over everything 🤍”

The reality star added tags to the photo, that read: “Bitch you thought. Mind your business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belle Hassan (@bellehassan)

Belle’s Love Island co-star Joanne Chimonides commented: “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU❤️❤️❤️”

2021 Islander Sharon Gaffka added: “The tags tho 💀😂”