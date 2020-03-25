Love Island star believes he’s contracted COVID-19 as he complains about ‘not feeling good’

The reality star is currently self-isolating with his girlfriend

Love Island star believes he’s contracted COVID-19 as he complains about ‘not...

Callum Jones believes he may have contracted COVID-19.

The Love Island contestant is currently self-isolating with his girlfriend Molly Smith, who he met on the ITV2 show earlier this year.

The 23-year-old shared a video on his Instagram Story last night, and informed fans that he’s feeling under the weather.

“Honestly I do not feel good whatsoever. This is me for the next three weeks,” he told his fans.

During an Instagram Live, Callum said he believes he has the coronavirus while speaking to his Love Island co-star Biggs Chris, who has also been feeling unwell.

“I’m ill,” Callum told Biggs. “Yeah, I think I have you know [got coronavirus], I’ve been in bed all day.”

“I’ve got every symptom there is I think. I woke up last night just sweating. I got it today,” the reality star revealed.

When asked if his girlfriend Molly was showing symptoms, he said “she will have now,” as they’re currently self-isolating together.