Love Island star Arabella Chi ‘secretly dating’ Manchester City player

Love Island’s Arabella Chi has been secretly dating Manchester City player Rúben Dias over the past four weeks.

According to The Sun, the model grew close to the Portuguese defender after being introduced by mutual friends.

It’s understood Arabella, 32, and Rúben, 26, enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris this week, with both stars posting identical photos from the French city on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rúben Gato Dias 🇵🇹 (@rubendias)

A source said: “Rúben and ­Arabella have been quietly dating for the past month. She has visited him in Manchester and their dates have been all under the radar.

“Arabella has flown over to the UK from her base in Ibiza to stay at his place a number of times.

“They went to Paris for their first romantic mini-break in the week, where he wined and dined her at all the best restaurants. He also showered her with gifts.”

The insider added: “Rúben and Arabella are trying to keep their relationship under wraps because it’s early days. But they had the best time together in Paris and seem to be really falling for each other.”

“Rúben lives a very low-key life and Arabella has been enjoying how they can go on dates with no one noticing, in part because he can afford complete privacy.

“Together they make a very nice couple and things have been heating up in recent weeks.

“Arabella understands he is private and is showing him that while she is a big reality star she is a class act and won’t be plastering him all over social media.”

The news comes after Arabella, who appeared on Love Island in 2019, enjoyed a brief romance with Leonardo DiCaprio’s millionaire pal Richie Akiva over the summer.

The 32-year-old was spotted canoodling with the nightclub owner on the Hollywood star’s yacht, but it’s understood they ended their fling in September.