Love Island star Anton Danyluk reveals he’s been getting death threats for travelling to Dubai

The reality star claimed he has a "living and working residency" in the United Arab Emirates

Anton Danyluk has revealed he’s been getting death threats for travelling to Dubai.

The Love Island star jetted off from Glasgow to Dubai in December, previously defending his trip and insisting it was before travel restrictions were put into place in the UK.

The reality star said he was only planning on staying for a week, but that a “few business opportunities” happened and that he got a “living and working residency” in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the MailOnline, Anton told his mother on their new podcast What’s the Crack? that he “wasn’t coming home” from Dubai.

“I came to Dubai in December when travel restrictions weren’t in place – it was a working trip to promote a hotel…” he explained.

“I got to know the owner, and then the opportunity rose to open a gym and fitness business in Dubai. I’ve got my working visa, so I’m not coming home.”

“I know people in the UK are getting annoyed because they see others saying they are working in Dubai when they aren’t, but I am starting my business.”

“[The trolling has] been awful – I’ve had death threats, people calling me – it’s horrible that this sort of thing still happens after the death of Caroline [Flack] last year, but they still do it,” he said.

“I’m a strong-minded person, but it does get to me some days. I hope my actions speak louder than words – I’ll keep my head down until I’m ready to show what I’m working on.”