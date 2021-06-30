Love Island star Anna Vakili undergoes breast reduction surgery

The former pharmacist admitted she was in "crazy pain" post-surgery

Anna Vakili has undergone breast reduction surgery.

The former pharmacist, who appeared on Love Island in 2019, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to update her 1.2million followers after going under the knife.

The reality star said: “I’m out of surgery and I feel f***ed. I’m still hungry. How am I hungry just getting out of surgery?”

“Imagine I just got out of surgery like 20 minutes ago and the first thing I said to the nurse is: ‘I need pain killers’ because I woke up with some crazy pain.”

“The second thing I said is: ‘Can I have some food.’ What’s wrong with me? But I just took a sneak peek in my DMs and I’ve had so many messages. I just wanted to say thank you everyone – every single one of you.”

Anna added: “I am dying to know what my new boobs look like. I’m so scared they’re going to be too small. But I just can’t even move so I’m going to have to wait.”

The Love Island star’s sister Mandi also underwent the breast reduction surgery.

Anna explained: “It’s a boob reduction and lift surgery. We’ve been waiting to get this done for the last seven months but because of Covid we only managed to get it done now.”

“Just when it’s summer, so I’m going to be recovering next week when it’s my birthday, but hey. I was that desperate to get it done.”

“Honestly, I don’t think you can tell from my pictures and my videos but my boobs were just so huge and heavy and uncomfortable. They made me look bigger than I am and honestly, it’s so difficult to dress.”