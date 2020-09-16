Love Island star Anna Vakili reveals she’s in a ‘serious relationship’ with mystery man

The reality star has finally found love - one year after she appeared on the dating show

Anna Vakili has revealed she’s in a “serious relationship” with a mystery man.

The Love Island star has admitted she’s been dating her boyfriend for about a year, but refused to reveal his identity.

During an interview with MailOnline, the 30-year-old said: “He’s a private person who doesn’t have Instagram.”

When asked about their plans for the future, Anna said: “I think I feel pressured to get married and have kids because of my age. I do want to marry him in the future.”

“Coming from a Middle Eastern background, being married and having kids by 30 is very much pushed onto us.”

“I don’t care as I’m not going to give in to the pressure, I’m not ready to get married or have kids, I’m having too much fun. F**k society’s stereotypical standards!”

During her interview, Anna’s mystery man jumped in to say: “I consider our relationship to be very serious, but if I go public, I’d have 300-400 girls messaging me as I’m so handsome.”

“I don’t want to create this drama, I want to preserve the love. I believe the Instagram lifestyle is for fashion mostly, it’s not for me.”

Anna rose to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island.

