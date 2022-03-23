Love Island star Anna Vakili reveals she almost died after secret surgery went wrong

Anna Vakili has revealed she almost died after getting her second Brazilian bum lift.

The Love Island star, who flew to Turkey with her sister Mandi to get the operation, opened up about the terrifying ordeal on her Sisters in the City podcast.

The pharmacist explained: “A Brazilian butt lift is a fat transfer where they take fat from other parts of your body and they put it into your bum.”

“When we first did it, it was really good. We went to a really good place in London, a reputable surgeon, recovery… good. Minimal scars,” Anna recalled.

“I don’t regret that first one. It made me feel better, it made me feel more confident. We went to too far when we did it again.”

Her sister Mandi said: “We ended up like Frankenstien. The second time we went, we wanted a cheaper option so we went abroad. Do your research thoroughly – if it’s cheap, it’s cheap for a reason.”

Anna continued: “The second time we did it, we went abroad to Turkey and me and Mandi thought we were going to die abroad. It was very scary.”

“After our surgery, within a day or two, we were in a hotel room about to faint with blood all over the hotel room. It was like a murder scene, we both collapsed in hotel room. Bandaged up, bleeding… it was like a horror movie.”

“So many people die. It’s one of the most invasive surgical procedures a BBL and it’s one of the most complicated and dangerous ones, so don’t take the decision lightly. Without surgery you have a body that’s not full of scars.”

Taking to Instagram to promote her new podcast episode, Anna wrote: “I’ve kept quiet up until now – but I’ve finally opened up about what surgical procedures I’ve had, any regrets/mistakes, my thoughts on surgery and this constant pressure we have in this day and age to look a certain way.”

“I was always worried about talking about this topic – but I do wish sometimes I did certain things differently so if me being open can guide someone when making this life changing decision then it’s for the best.”

“Everyone should do whatever makes them happy as long as they are doing it for themselves, they’ve done their research and are sure of their decision.”