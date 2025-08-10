Love Island star Andrada says she ‘won’t rule out’ reconciliation with fellow Islander

Love Island star Andrada Pop has said she “won’t rule out” reconciliation with fellow Islander Ben Holbrough.

The Dublin native joined the show as a Casa Amor bombshell, where she formed a connection with Ben.

The 27-year-old made it back into the main villa after Casa Amor, but was sadly dumped alongside Ben.

The pair continued to get to know each other, with Andrada intending for Ben to meet her family in Dublin, but the 23-year-old’s head was turned just days after the pair left the villa.

Speaking to the Sunday World, she said: “I was disappointed to say the least, because obviously I thought we had something good. It wasn’t really nice to see that happen at the first event that we went to.”

“We did have a chat, he did apologise. So I’m not holding anything over his head, we’re on good terms now, but possibly going our separate ways going forward.”

When asked if she would give him a second chance, now that the pair are on good terms, she responded: “I’ll never say never.”

“It wouldn’t have to be far distances — if someone is meant to be, they’ll be,” she said.

Speaking about her relationship status, Andrada confirmed she was single, but wants to find her “forever,” saying: “I am single. We all like tall dark and handsome, this is the usual type — but I do like somebody that kind of has more deep, deep conversation, not just surface looks.”

“I’m 28, I want to find my forever, I don’t really want to waste any time. I do want somebody that I can be best friends with and laugh and enjoy life together. Men of colour, white guys… I don’t really mind. I don’t have a set type.”

The confession comes after it was revealed Tommy and Ben respectively cheated on Andrada and Lucy with the SAME girl after leaving the villa.

Speculation about the incident that had been circulating online over the past couple of days, Love Island host Maya Jama asked Tommy to set the record straight during the live final.

“It’s my fault, I’ll be honest. I’ll hold my hands up and say when I messed up,” began Tommy.

He continued: “I went to my first event… Free bar, unlimited drinks. Half an hour in, had about five blue lagoons cocktails – got smashed.”

Tommy continued: “This girl came up to me – this is no good is it!”

“At an event, I did kiss someone. Honestly, it was so disrespectful and I shouldn’t have done it. I hold my hands up. I’m not blaming the alcohol but I did speak to Lucy and I said, “I’m really, really sorry and I messed up.”

The camera then panned to Ben, who was asked about his experience at that same event, and he said reluctantly: “It was a good event…”

To which Maya questioned, “The same girl?!”, which was met with lots of commotion from the crowd.

Andrada then chimmed in, saying, “I can’t keep my mouth shut. I really liked him and obviously we were exclusive. Obviously not like these two [Tommy and Lucy] so like we were getting really close and video calling everyday.”

“He was going to meet my family and then these two absolute boyos doing the madness. Like, we were meant to be at that event – we had interviews the next day, we were so busy, so we couldn’t attend and these lot went there and that’s what a happened.”