Love Island star Andrada Pop spotted getting cosy with fellow dumped Islander

Love Island star Andrada Pop has been spotted getting cosy with fellow dumped Islander Ben Holbrough.

The Dublin native joined the show as a Casa Amor bombshell, where she formed a connection with Ben.

The 27-year-old made it back into the main villa after Casa Amor, but was sadly dumped alongside Ben.

Now, the pair have revealed they have reunited on the outside, as they posed in matching bath robes.

Along with fellow dumped Islanders Tommy Bradley, Lucy Quinn, Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood, the couple will also be in the studio to talk about their Love Island experience.

Ahead of the series, the pair bosed with glasses of bubbly, as Andrada wrote: “Reunited ❤️,” as the pair got ready.

Speaking at the time of her dumping, Andrada said: “I felt like mine and Ben’s bond was getting stronger and stronger. It’s bittersweet but I’m happy to be leaving with Ben.”

“We want to see where things go because we get along very well,” Andrada said of Ben.

“There’s nothing I can fault about the guy. He’s a gentleman and treats me like a princess.”

Speaking about their connection, Ben previously said: “I’m really enjoying where it’s going with Andrada, we’re excited to see what happens! It will be good to go over to Ireland and spend some time with her and have her come over to England too.”

“Our energy matches, we’re both quite bubbly people. We’re the boy and girl version of each other! I noticed her as soon as she came in. The chemistry was there, we clicked and we knew from the off. The eye contact was mad!”

