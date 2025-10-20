Love Island star Andrada Pop reveals she’s jetted to Turkey for breast enhancement surgery

Love Island star Andrada Pop has revealed she has jetted to Turkey for breast enhancement surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Island star shared a video of her getting ready ahead of her surgery, confessing she “would never want to influence somebody in the wrong way.”

She continued: “What i’m doing in Turkey is solely whar ve wanted to do for a long time.”

“I just didn’t really have the guts to do it, I’ll be completely honest. Just something I wanted to do for a long time, and I’m just going to do it.”

She reiterated an important message to her followers, as she added: “My body, my life, my decisions. I would never want you to think you need to change yourself. You are beautiful, you are enough, you are perfect just the way you are.”

“I just want to make sure you know that. It’s something that I want to do; you don’t need to do it. Do you know what I mean? I just want to set that very clear.”

Revealing what she was getting done, she confessed: “Now, without further ado, I’m in Turkey to get a boob job. There, I’ve said it. I know the comments are going to be insane.”

“‘You don’t need it’ I know, it’s just something I want to do.”

“And it hurts me that I’m even putting this out there, but I want to keep things transparent with you. I’m a very open book,” she added.

“I really want to share my life on here a lot, and this is a part of my life journey and I just want to bring you along with me. If it’s something that may trigger you, just swipe.”

Followers supported her in the comments, praising her for being so authentic about her journey as one wrote: “Exactly your body your choice! If you want to do this – DO IT girl! 👏🏻 so authentic of you! I hope it all goes well & you have a speedy recovery for those 🍒🍒❤️”

Another wrote: “You do you, you know your own body and what you like ❤️ 🔥❤️”