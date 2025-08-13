Love Island star Andrada Pop responds to All Stars rumours as fans beg to bring her back

Love Island star Andrada Pop has responded to rumours she’ll be heading back to the villa for a second chance at love, for the upcoming All Stars season.

Viewers rallied behind the Irish star after she called out Dejon and spoke her mind about her former flame Ben, with many branding her an icon.

Since leaving the villa, many have asked for her to go back onto the show for a second chance, and she told The Sun, she would “absolutely” do it.

“I would definitely do it! I didn’t find love this time round so would definitely be up for giving it another go,” she confessed.

One viewer wrote on her recent TikTok video: “Andrada Pop for All Stars 2026!” as another echoed: “Casa girls are usually forgettable but we never forget Andrada!”

Earlier this month, it was announced Love Island All Stars will return for a third series – and there’s a twist, with the series set to run for six weeks instead of five.

The confession comes after the Dublin native said she “won’t rule out” reconciliation with fellow Islander Ben Holbrough.

Speaking to the Sunday World, she said: “I was disappointed to say the least, because obviously I thought we had something good. It wasn’t really nice to see that happen at the first event that we went to.”

“We did have a chat, he did apologise. So I’m not holding anything over his head, we’re on good terms now, but possibly going our separate ways going forward.”

When asked if she would give him a second chance, now that the pair are on good terms, she responded: “I’ll never say never.”

“It wouldn’t have to be far distances — if someone is meant to be, they’ll be,” she said.

Speaking about her relationship status, Andrada confirmed she was single, but wants to find her “forever,” saying: “I am single. We all like tall dark and handsome, this is the usual type — but I do like somebody that kind of has more deep, deep conversation, not just surface looks.”

“I’m 28, I want to find my forever, I don’t really want to waste any time. I do want somebody that I can be best friends with and laugh and enjoy life together. Men of colour, white guys… I don’t really mind. I don’t have a set type.”