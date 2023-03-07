Love Island star Amy Hart welcomes her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason

Amy Hart has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Sam Rason.

The former flight attendant, who shot to fame on Love Island back in 2019, shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

She wrote: “Well…. 4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were braxton hicks…they weren’t 🤣), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital later, we are home with our dreamy baby boy 💙”

“Born at 3.31am on 3/3/23 weighing 8lbs with the most beautiful head of hair (Amy would take the 9 months of reflux again) and we are so so in love 😍💙”

“Proper introductions to come but now we’re home safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who sent their well wishes.”

“We really appreciated it over the last few days 🥰 [here’s a few delivery room snaps, can’t wait to show you his beautiful, non post birth swollen face 🤩🤩],” the new mum added.

Amy announced her pregnancy in August; alongside sweet snaps of her and Sam dressed as ABBA and holding a photo of their baby scan, she wrote: “Mamma Mia 🤩 Here we go…..👶🏼🤪”

The Love Island star continued to write: “So as you may or may not have noticed we’ve been a little less active on here in the last few months, certainly a lot less drunken behaviour on Amy’s stories 🤣 In short, she’s either been asleep or nauseous.”

“Family is so important to both of us, it was a value that bonded us right from the start and we are so excited to become a family of our own in March 😍 From a sober 30th, to a sober week long hen do, it’s been so hard keeping it a secret but we’re so happy we can finally share it all with you!”

“We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all. Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out.”

“So much so that if we’d started trying in January as planned we probably wouldn’t have fallen pregnant as we would have been nowhere near the ovulation days,” Amy said.

“We were told earlier this year that if we hadn’t fallen pregnant within 6 months of starting trying, it would be straight to IVF. Life has a funny way eh!!”

Amy and Sam also shared the news on Loose Women at the time.

The TV personality wrote: “Big thanks to @loosewomen for having us today. We felt, as Amy’s talked on the show about fertility MOT’s, solo IVF, Egg freezing and even introduced Sam to the world, it was the only place to share the next step of our story.”

“Can’t wait to get back to connecting with you all now we don’t have to bend the truth anymore 🫣 As people who always strive to be authentic it’s been SO HARD.”

“Finally, we just want to say, to everyone who’s shared their journeys with Amy over the years when she’s talked about IVF/egg freezing/AMH, we will always strive to be as sensitive as we can, minimal moaning, we hope to always have a positive mindset.”

“The baby will be an addition to our pages as we share our lives, not the sole focus (Amy literally can’t wait to get back to 1am drunken stories.) Right, let’s do this 🤯👶🏼❤️.”

Amy confirmed her romance with Sam in August 2021, after her heartbreaking split from Curtis Pritchard on Love Island.