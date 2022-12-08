Love Island star Amber Gill fuels rumours she’s dating THIS Arsenal footballer

Love Island star Amber Gill has fueled rumours she’s dating Arsenal footballer Jen Beattie.

The Newcastle native, who won the 2019 series of the ITV dating show alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea, came out publicly four months ago.

In recent weeks, the 25-year-old has hinted that she’s dating a woman, and fans think they’ve worked out who it is.

In a recent TikTok video, Amber lip synced to: “You can’t just treat me like sh*t and just…ah f*ck it.”

Jen, 31, commented on the post: “😁”, and Amber replied: “Ariana what are you doing here? 😅”

The Love Islander also commented under a recent Instagram post of Jen playing football: “😍😍”

Fueling the speculation, Amber’s most recent TikTok video sees her in a football stadium.

She wrote: “When you have no idea what’s going on but want to be supportive.”

One fan commented: “WE KNEW IT @jennybeattie5,” and another wrote: “if this doesn’t confirm it.”