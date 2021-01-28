Love Island star Amber Gill confirms secret relationship: ‘I’m really happy’

The reality star is officially off the market

Amber Gill has confirmed she is dating again, after splitting from her Love Island co-star Greg O’Shea.

The reality stars won the show together back in 2019, but were unable to make their relationship work on the outside world.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, the Newcastle native was asked whether she was “single and ready to mingle”.

The 23-year-old responded: “I’m not single and ready to mingle, that’s all I’m saying.”

“It’s someone I’ve known from before, it’s not somebody I’ve known from lockdown onwards,” the former beautician added.

“But yes I’m happy, I’m really happy.”

Amber’s rep shut down rumours she was referring to model and fitness instructor Jon Hosking, who she had been linked to in recent months.

Last month, Amber shared a loved-up snap with a mystery man to her Instagram Stories.

The Love Island winner was asked to post a photo with the last person she dated, who’s face she covered with an emoji.

Amber has been linked to footballer Fikayo Tomori in the past, after she was spotted leaving flirty comments on his Instagram posts.