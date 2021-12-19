Love Island star Amber Davies tests positive for coronavirus: ‘Another Covid Christmas’

Love Island star Amber Davies has revealed she’s tested positive for coronavirus.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning to share a photo of two positive antigen tests.

She wrote: “Another year another Covid Christmas.”

The reality star has been starring in the West End show Bring It On: The Musical as Campbell.

On Saturday, the official Twitter account for the show revealed they had to cancel shows due to Covid-19 cases within the company.

Amber added: “I’ll be back in @bringitokuktour as soon as my isolation is over. Sending love to everyone right now.”

An update from #BringItOnMusical. pic.twitter.com/or0w4H4jCF — Bring It On The Musical Tour (@bringitonuktour) December 18, 2021

She then shared a snap with her boyfriend Nick Kyriacou, and wrote: “My lil hero. Grateful for u.”

“Cheers to our second Covid Christmas,” Amber added.

The actress and her beau both had the virus last Christmas so were forced to isolate together, and they were hoping to spend this Christmas with their families this year.