Love Island star Amber Davies ‘dating THIS actor’ – after recent split from Nick Kyriacou

Amber Davies is reportedly dating her West End co-star Ben Joyce.

The Welsh actress, who shot to fame after winning Love Island in 2017, recently split from her on-off boyfriend Nick Kyriacou.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old has since grown close to Ben – who plays Marty McFly in the stage adaptation of the hit 1985 film Back To The Future.

A theatre source told the outlet: “Amber and Ben are both young and eager to have long-lasting careers in theatre and are both Welsh, so they have lots in common.”

“Eyebrows were raised when they both asked to take time off from the show at the same time and then went on holiday together, but it’s sweet to see. Clearly things are going well.”

A second source said: “Amber and Ben are just enjoying spending some time together at this stage.”

It comes after Amber deleted all traces of Nick, who she dated on-off since 2020, from her Instagram.

Speaking about their split, a source told The Sun last week: “It ended a few weeks ago but she only got around to unfollowing him recently.”

“It’s amicable, and it’s sad, but she’s working extremely hard – she has eight shows a week – and she’s just so busy. Her main focus now is work.”