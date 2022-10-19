Love Island star Amber Davies confirms new romance – after recent split from Nick Kyriacou

Love Island star Amber Davies has confirmed her new romance with her West-End co-star Ben Joyce.
The Welsh actress, who shot to fame after winning Love Island in 2017, recently split from her on-off boyfriend Nick Kyriacou.
The UK Sun recently reported that the 26-year-old has since grown close to Ben – who plays Marty McFly in the stage adaptation of the hit 1985 film Back To The Future.
View this post on Instagram
Addressing her rumoured romance with Ben on Lorraine, Amber said: “The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star!”
“Do you know what it is, he’s just an absolute ray of sunshine and he’s so loved by everyone on the cast.
“He’s an absolute powerhouse of a talent… and he’s one of the kindest, most caring people I’ve ever met.”
View this post on Instagram
The news of Amber and Ben’s relationship comes just weeks after the Love Island star deleted all traces of Nick, who she dated on-off since 2020, from her Instagram.
Speaking about their split, a source told The UK Sun last week: “It ended a few weeks ago but she only got around to unfollowing him recently.”
“It’s amicable, and it’s sad, but she’s working extremely hard – she has eight shows a week – and she’s just so busy. Her main focus now is work.”