Love Island star Amber Davies confirms her split from Nick Kyriacou

The 24-year-old previously insisted Nick was 'The One'

Amber Davies has confirmed her split from her boyfriend Nick Kyriacou.

The Love Island star started dating her beau during the first coronavirus lockdown, insisting he was ‘The One’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier today, the 24-year-old addressed reports that the couple had called it quits, writing: “Yes it’s true..”

“Nothing dramatic happened to cause it.. Life is just too short to be anything but the best version of yourself,” she explained.

“Also I feel like break ups are always looked at like a bad/sad time but honestly.. Sometimes you just have to call a spade a spade! When two people come together it’s amazing yes but also tough.”

“You have to adapt & compromise and sometimes you just have to accept it’s not meant to be. It only hurts if you allow it to hurt, everything in life is a lesson, good and bad!

“Take your life lessons and move forward. Reminder: Our intuition is literally incredible.. When something isn’t serving you, you’ll know. You’ll feel unsettled! What you aren’t changing you’re choosing!”

The news comes after a source told The Sun: “Amber really thought she had found The One in Nick but sadly that now couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“Over the past few weeks they have been arguing and it quickly became clear that the spark between them had gone.”

“Amber and Nick’s relationship felt as though it had gone from nought to 60 in just a few weeks when they first got together,” the insider continued.

“She was totally caught up in their romance and lockdown massively amplified the situation. They quickly moved in together and at the start it was everything Amber had hoped for.”

“But as the world started getting ready to open up again, things started to unravel. Amber took control in the end and called time on it.”

“Her friends know a catch like Amber won’t be short of offers but this has been really hard on her,” the source added.

Amber shot to fame back in 2017, when she won Love Island alongside Kem Cetinay.