Love Island star Alexandra Cane reveals she was left ‘shaken’ after being mugged

Alexandra Cane has revealed she was left “shaken” after being mugged.

The Love Island star opened up about the ordeal on her Instagram Stories, revealing her phone had been snatched out of her hand while in London.

The 29-year-old assured her followers that she was okay, and that she had taken time to “seek the good” from the situation.

“Was a little shaken earlier but had some time to reflect on the situation,” she wrote.

“I pray that the guy who stole my phone is able to make some money from my handset (if that was his intention), as clearly he is struggling to have to go to such measures.

“I wish him nothing but love and light,” Alexandra added.

“I’m going to enjoy being a little further disconnected for the rest of today. Tomorrow is one of the biggest days of my life, so I’m going to go for a walk and reflect on my journey and how it’s got me here.

“I will count my blessings. I will seek the good in this situation. Time to switch off & replenish my energy because god knows I need it!”

She added: “PS. I know it’s easy for me to say ‘be careful when walking in East London/Shoreditch that it doesn’t happen to you…’

“But a few weeks ago it happened to a girl I know, she posted about it, however, I didn’t process it properly as I didn’t think it would happen to me… but it did.

“Please be cautious guys, I’m so thankful it wasn’t my whole handbag/wallet etc and that a weapon wasn’t involved.

The reality star warned: “Apparently this is happening a lot around this area so PLEASE BE MINDFUL!!!”