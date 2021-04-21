Love Island star Alexandra Cane confirms new romance

The 29-year-old was spotted packing on the PDA with her new beau

Alexandra Cane has confirmed her new romance with Richard Fernandes.

The Love Island star packed on the PDA with her 30-year-old beau while enjoying a stroll in London on Tuesday evening.

In photos published by MailOnline, the couple looked loved-up as they held hands and kissed.

Alexandra rose to fame following her stint on Love Island back in 2018, where she was dumped by Dr. Alex George.

Following her time in the villa, the reality star dated Adam Theobald for ten-months, before splitting at the end of 2019.

The news comes after Alexandra insisted that she isn’t pregnant, as she shared a photo of her bloated stomach caused by stress and anxiety.