Love Island star ADMITS to being unfaithful to fellow islander in shock moment on new reality series

Love Island star Biggs Chris has admitted to being unfaithful on fellow islander Rebecca Gormley in a shock moment on Amanda Holden’s new series Cheat: Unfinished Business.

The couple met on the winter edition of Love Island in 2020, and moved in together with their families over lockdown.

However, Biggs told The Sun after a year of dating, that the pair broke up “because we want different things.”

Now, in Amanda Holden’s latest series, where ex-couples confront eachother over cheating in their relationship, the love island stars have reunited.

Speaking alone to the camera, Biggs revealed: “I’m hoping to rekindle things with Rebecca, but she doesn’t know I cheated on her, and to move forward I have to come clean.”

He then confessed in front of the group’s first face to face meeting: “I did mess up.”

Rebecca asked: “Do you want to elaborate?”

Host Amanda Holden then added: “What does mess up mean?”

He finally confessed: “I cheated towards the end of the relationship.”

Rebecca revealed she had heard rumours of cheating, but said it was a major show as it was never confirmed.

In a later conversation between the pair, Biggs added: “Towards the end of the relationship I slept with someone. I f***ed up. I don’t know why I did it.”

Rebecca replied: “It makes me feel violently sick. You are painted to be a nice boy but I think it was all an act.”

Through her tears she explained: “I do actually feel hurt cos it’s so unexpected. It’s just made me feel like I’m an idiot. Like I’m some sort of mug. Like how didn’t I see it? It’s not nice.”

The revelation comes after Biggs Chris’ current parter has reacted to his on-screen reunion with ex islander Rebecca Gormley.

Now, following the airing of the series, Biggs’ current partner Emily Mclean has reacted to the reunion.

In a tiktok, Emily could be seen sitting with her friends as she captioned the video: “POV – your man walks into a Netflix show to get back with his supermodel ex at 8am on a Wednesday morning.”

Emily also wrote: “Couldn’t fkn write it honestly , anyways #justiceforbiggs #cheatunfinishedbusiness “

In the comments, fans expressed their confusion, as in the series, Biggs expresses his desire to get back with his ex Rebecca.

One follower wrote: “When was it filmed? I said to my husband they ain’t been together for ages and he’s got a kid?! I’m confused 🤣” to which Emily responded: “It was filmed a year ago before we were together ❤️”

On her Instagram stories, Emily reacted to the series writing: “That;s actually gave me my first grey hair,” followed by a sweet video of the pair as she wrote: “Biggs and Emily unite.”

It’s unclear how long the pair have been together, but Emily first posted the former Love Island in a series of photos to her Tiktok in September of last year.

In March, Biggs and Emily shared they had moved in together as she wrote: “Suddenly “come over” turned into “come home.”