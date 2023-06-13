Love Island sneak peek teases heartache for Ella as Tyrique grows close to Leah

The sneak peek of tonight’s Love Island has teased heartache for Leah.

The Scottish beauty is currently coupled up with Tyrique but on Monday night, he headed out on a date with bombshells Leah and Charlotte.

After their dates, Ella sits down with him to find out how they went.

When asked whether he wants to get to know both girls, Tyrique replies: “I don’t know. If I’m being honest, when I was on the dates you were in the back of my head still.”

“I said to them it would take a lot… if we have conversations and that, my mind could change, I told them I’m not fully closed off basically.”

Later that evening, Ella watches on from the kitchen as Tyrique chats to Leah by the firepit.

While they’re chatting, Tyriqye asks Leah to show him her outfit.

Ella says to Jess: “He’s proper looking in her eyes… why did she just get up and twirl for him?”

With bombshell Leah’s arrival already causing tension, will she manage to turn Tyrique’s head?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

