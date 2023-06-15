Love Island sneak peek teases explosive row between THESE popular contestants

Tonight’s episode of Love Island is going to be a dramatic one.

A sneak peek clip, which was played at the end of Wednesday night’s show, sees OG girls Catherine and Jess come to blows.

Catherine, who hails from Dublin, tells Jess and the other girls to “cut all the whispers out”, to which Jess replies: “No one’s whispering though?”

Catherine says: “You were whispering!”

An agitated Jess hits back: “I don’t want to have this conversation no more, sorry, it’s winding me up!”

The 22-year-old then breaks down in tears and storms off, saying: “No, no! No, I don’t want to have a conversation, I don’t want to speak to no one!”

JESS VS CATHERINE?! THIS WASN’T PART OF THE PLAN?? WHERE DID THIS COME FROM #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4LiTs13qWp — lewys (@lookingforlewys) June 14, 2023

Watch the drama unfold on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

