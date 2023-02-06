Love Island sneak peek: Ron pulls Casey for a chat after THAT dramatic recoupling

The teaser for tonight’s episode of Love Island shows the aftermath of Sunday night’s recoupling.

Ron, who is now back in a friendship couple with Tanyel, shares his thoughts after Lana chose Casey instead of him.

He says of their relationship: “That book’s closed, I’m going to let them be happy. When you speak to her just say it’s fine, I don’t need to talk to her, I don’t want to talk to her tonight, I will deal with it in my own way.”

Elsewhere, Lana catches up with Ellie, Jessie and Olivia. Lana says: “Did I shock you?”

Olivia says: “I’m shocked, you left me on edge. I just want to say I’m so proud of you and whatever makes you happy, makes me over the moon.”

Lana says: “I just think why shouldn’t I give Casey a chance, he’s not done anything wrong. I’m not closing any doors right now, all I’m doing is giving Casey more time. People’s actions after things like this say a lot.”

Ron then pulls Casey for a chat. What will he have to say about the latest fire pit?

After sleeping on it, Ron pulls Lana for a chat.

She tells him: “I don’t like upsetting you,” and Ron replies: “I know you don’t.”

Lana then says: “I was thinking can I forgive because after I’ve had so many days upset about something.”

Ron says: “I feel like him being here for four days has superseded how we felt.”

Lana asks: “Did you deserve for me to couple up with you?”

What else will Ron have to say on the matter and could it change Lana’s mind about her decision?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

