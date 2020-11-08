Love Island set to make a comeback following cancellation this summer

Casting for the new series of Love Island will reportedly begin in January 2021.

Fans were left devastated when the popular dating show confirmed the summer series would not be going ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source has since told The Sun that ITV bosses will begin casting singletons in January as they prepare for a comeback next summer.

“Reality shows can now have huge casts living together as long as all participants and crew have isolated for two full weeks beforehand, as well as having regular ­temperature testing both on and off-set,” the insider explained.

“Obviously there’s always an element of risk but ITV bosses feel it’s time to get the Love Island cogs turning, with a view to it being made in early summer.”

Last year’s summer series saw Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea crowned the winners, while Paige Turley and Finley Tapp won the winter edition of the show earlier this year.

Issuing a statement at the time of the series’ cancellation, show bosses said: “ITV2 are sad to announce that Love Island series 7 will move to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.” Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021,” the statement ended.