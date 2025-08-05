Love Island runner-ups Harry and Shakira reveal what’s next for them as a couple

Love Island’s Harry and Shakira have revealed what’s next for them as a couple as they reflected on their regrets on the show.

The pair had their ups and downs on the show, being involved in the biggest love triangle of the series with fellow Islander Helena; however, in the last few days, they made their way back to each other.

The pair came in second place behind Toni and Cach, who took home the 50k cash prize on Monday night.

In their first post-show interview with ITV, the pair revealed what was next for them as a couple now that they have left the villa.

Harry said: “We have spoken briefly about what’s next but we only recoupled in the last ten days so I think we are both living every day one day at a time.”

Shakira candidly confessed: “We are probably more set back than someone meeting fresh as we have had a lot of rebuilding to do before we even think about that.”

Speaking about whether they had any regrets from their time on the show, Shakira said: “I think I always did the right thing in situations with Harry. I don’t regret anything other than not having as much time together as everyone else.”

Harry, reflecting on his behaviour, which he was called out on multiple times, said: “I definitely regret some of the ways I handled a lot of situations. I think I have learned from them. The main thing was not following my heart when I knew I should have. And not having more time together as a couple.”

Shakira sweetly described her friendship with Yasmin and Toni as “the best romance of the series,” saying: “Absolute weapons. I love those girls to bits. They will be bridesmaids at my wedding and godmothers of my children. I couldn’t have done a day without them.”

Reflecting on their journey together, the pair revealed whether they thought they would end up together in the end, with Shakira saying: “It was in my dolly daydreams but I didn’t think it would be on the cards.”

Harry confessed: “It didn’t think it was ever reciprocated how I felt. I always wanted it but I just had to bury my emotions and feelings for Shakira because I didn’t think there was any going back.”

Shakira reiterated: “It was tough because I wanted him so badly but it was a constant head over heart battle but if this has taught me anything, it’s that I lose in that situation when I let my pride and ego win. Maybe being stubborn doesn’t work so well for me!”

