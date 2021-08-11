Love Island receives record number of complaints after Faye’s explosive row with Teddy

Love Island have received a record number of complaints after Faye Winter’s explosive row with Teddy Soares.

Viewers were outraged Friday night’s dramatic scenes, which saw Faye shout at Teddy in front of the other Islanders after the Mad Movies challenge.

The 26-year-old called Teddy a “liar” and a “two-faced p****” after watching a video of him telling Casa Amor contestant Clarisse Juliette that he found her “sexually attractive”.

Teddy defended himself by insisting nothing happened between him and Clarisse in the second villa – as he slept outside the whole time he was there.

Eventually, the pair went for a one-on-one chat but Faye quickly ended their romance as soon as they sat down, before storming off and telling Teddy to “f*** off”.

Faye finally apologised to Teddy during Tuesday night’s episode, and the couple have since rekindled their romance.

However, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom have since revealed they received a whopping 24,763 complaints after the scenes aired.

On Tuesday night, Faye finally apologised to Teddy for the way she spoke to him.

She said: “There’s no excuse for the way I spoke to you or how I raised my voice, and no one should have someone speak to them like that.”

“To react like that, I obviously do care about you a lot. I would love to show you that that isn’t how I feel and I’m not done, and hopefully be able to start with you and continue with you on this journey.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.