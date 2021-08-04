Love Island receives over 4,000 complaints after ‘misleading’ Casa Amor postcard

Love Island has received over 4,000 complaints over the “misleading” Casa Amor postcard.

Last week, the boys left the main villa and headed for Casa Amor – where they were joined by six stunning new girls.

Later, the girls back at the main villa received a postcard containing photos of the boys cosying up to the new girls – including snaps of contestants kissing and sharing a bed.

Viewers slammed the “unfair” postcard, which failed to show Liam Reardon kissing new girl Lillie Haynes, and instead showed a photo of Teddy Soares kissing Clarisse Juliette in a challenge.

The postcard rocked the villa and after seeing the photo of Teddy, Faye decided to recouple with new boy Sam Jackson – while Teddy returned to the villa single.

Faye and Teddy have since rekindled their romance, but broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has now confirmed they received 4,330 complaints from people who said the postcard was “misleading and caused unnecessary distress”.

Ofcom received a total of 5,249 complaints during Casa Amor week and the days following, which was from July 27 until August 2.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.