Love Island producers ‘TOLD Danica to steal Luca from Gemma to create drama’

Love Island producers reportedly told Danica to steal Luca from Gemma to create drama.

According to MailOnline, bosses encouraged the 21-year-old bombshell to “stir the pot” between the “solid couple” in the latest dramatic recoupling.

A show insider told the publication: “Danica is a brilliant bombshell, she’s beautiful, confident, and willing to do whatever it takes to find love in the villa.”

The source continued: “Producers were keen for her to steal Luca from Gemma during Friday’s recoupling, and she was totally up for it.”

“She could have chosen singletons Davide or Remi, but she plotted with producers to create a new and dramatic storyline, testing show favourites Gemma and Luca in their relationship.”

A spokesperson for ITV denied the allegations, saying: “This is not true. The opinions the Islanders have, decisions they make, and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves.”

