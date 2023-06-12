Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Love Island preview: The girls watch on as stunning new bombshells head out on dates

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

On tonight’s Love Island, Sammy receives a text announcing the arrival of two new girls.

Sammy reads out the text, which explains: “Boys, tonight two new girls will enter the Villa. They have chosen three boys they want to date.”

“Each girl has chosen one boy to prepare a starter, one to prepare the main course and one to prepare dessert. #DishyDates #WhatsOnTheMenYou”

From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment

But as the boys prepare to brush up on their culinary skills, which of them will be chosen by new bombshells Leah and Charlotte?

And which girls might be nervous about the upcoming dates..?

Find out everything we know about the new bombshells, Leah and Charlotte, here.

Watch the drama unfold on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us