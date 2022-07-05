Love Island preview teases the end of this couple’s romance

Casa Amor has already caused some serious drama on Love Island, and it looks like it is about to break-up one of the show’s OG couples.

Tasha and Andrew have been coupled up since day one of the show and despite their ups and downs, they were on pretty good terms before they separated into different villas.

On Monday night, Andrew decided to make his move on new girl Coco, with the pair sneaking up to the terrace for a kiss.

Tonight, Andrew continues to pursue things with Coco, telling her: “What I have with you is obviously pretty good and I do wanna explore that.”

When asking Coco how she feels, she says: “I don’t really feel like there’s anyone else. I didn’t expect to get on with you as well as I did to be honest, it actually shocked me.”

Andrew goes on to say: “I didn’t expect to get into bed with you and just literally be laughing the entire night. That’s definitely something me and Tasha did not have. I’ve woken up pretty happy to be fair.”

Meanwhile in Casa Amor, Tasha admits to Indiyah and Danica: “Me and Billy have been having quite a few conversations, I get along with him very well. We bounce off each other really, really well.”

“He’s very different to Andrew, like complete polar opposites, he has more got that playful, funny kind of side.”

Indiyah tells Tasha: “It’s easier said than done, but don’t care about what people think. People can have their opinions but this is your journey.”

Danica adds: “There doesn’t need to be something missing, but sometimes someone just brings more.”

As Tasha mulls over her decision, what will her next move be? And what will this mean for both Andrew and Billy?

Later, Billy wants to know where Tasha’s head is at. Tasha explains: “It’s weird, you bring out this playful, flirty side out of me. I haven’t had that with Andrew. I do feel like there’s a bit of a vibe here definitely.”

Bill agrees: “I could always see through that you’ve got that fun side but I haven’t seen it yet.”

When asking Tasha if she was previously jealous of him getting to know Paige, Tasha answers: “I don’t know, I’ve already kissed you, soo…”

Billy replies: “Yeah I know, but it was in a challenge wasn’t it?”

He goes on to say: “I think you’re wishing that it was not in a challenge, and you’re wishing it was out of it completely.”

Will Tasha respond to his hints? And is this the end of Tasha and Andrew’s romance?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

