Love Island preview teases the end of ANOTHER couple’s romance

Is it all over for Danica and Josh already?

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Josh pulls Danica for a chat and lets her know where his head is at.

Explaining how he’s feeling, he admits: “It’s just a tricky one for me, because I don’t know whether that spark for it to go to the next level is there at this present moment.”

Danica responds: “I think for me, in Casa, I definitely thought there was something there. I feel like the momentum was lost when we came here, which I’m not gonna lie is upsetting because I really do think we matched quite well and we were actually getting on in Casa.”

She asks him: “What do you want moving forwards?”

How will Josh respond? And what will this mean for Danica?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.