Love Island preview teases the ‘biggest twist’ in the show’s history

A preview for tonight’s episode of Love Island has teased the “biggest twist” in the show’s history.

Kady McDermott makes her dramatic return to the villa.

Upon her entrance, she announces: “Alright boys, who’s ready for a pocket rocket?”

Throughout the day, Kady explores her options as the girls are away at a spa day.

That night, a text calls all the Islanders to gather around the firepit immediately.

Kady then receives another text asking her to make a shocking decision.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

