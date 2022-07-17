Love Island preview teases the aftermath of Luca’s Movie Night ‘explosion’

The preview for tonight’s Love Island has teased the aftermath of Luca’s Movie Night ‘explosion’.

During a clip entitled ‘Good Bill Hunting’, Luca saw Billy and Gemma chatting and “flirting” in the villa.

After watching the clip, Luca told Dami: “If she wants to f***ing play it down to me, I will f***ing explode.”

He then said to Billy: “You were f**king cracking on with her. Mate, that was f**king flirting, don’t deny it, you were f**king flirting.”

“I don’t care, you can crack on, it’s Love Island but it was flirting and I was made out to be a f**king idiot for it!”

Luca then turned to Andrew, and whispered: “Billy started saying, ‘oh mate there’s nothing here’. Mate, you were trying to crack on, shut the f**k up!”

On tonight’s show, Luca pulls Gemma for a chat and says: “You were entertaining it” to which Gemma replies: “No I wasn’t”.

Luca calls Billy over to the fire pit to join them and asks: “Did you feel like she was flirting with you?” to which Billy answers: “Yeah, it was just flirty banter.”

Gemma interjects: “Did we have a flirty chat? Yes.”

Luca replies: “But just a minute ago you said you didn’t have a flirty chat, you literally said I wasn’t flirting.”

As the conversation continues, Gemma says: “I don’t think any lines have been crossed.”

Having recently declared their love for each other, can the pair move on quickly from this?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

