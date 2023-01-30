Love Island preview teases heartache for Lana as Ron grows close to bombshell Samie

The arrival of Love Island’s latest bombshell Samie has caused a stir among the Islanders.

After her entrance, Tanyel asks Ron: “Does Kai fancy her?”

Ron replies: “Don’t start fishing off of me, all of the boys think she’s very good looking and I’ve been the guinea pig of what not to do and what happens if you’re not open and transparent with who you’re with.”

Later that evening, Lana joins Ron, Will and Jessie for a chat to discuss Samie’s arrival and says: “She’s lovely isn’t she?”

Ron replies: “She’s a good looking girl and on the outside she is my type but I don’t know the girl and I didn’t go for my type in the first place here, did I?”

“I think I’ve learned from my mistake, depending on how she is, obviously on paper she’s my type but how many times has that ever worked?”

How will his observations leave Lana feeling?

As the day continues, Samie is keen to get to know her fellow Islanders.

She asks Ron: “What is your normal type, obviously you’re coupled up with Lana but what do you usually go for?”Ron replies: “You.”

Describing her type, Samie tells Ron: “Looks wise on the outside, you are it, that’s what I’d normally go for.”

Will Ron remain focussed on Lana or could his head swivel for Samie?

Samie also pulls Tom for a chat, telling him: “Initial attraction, I’m probably most attracted to you looks wise but I also like that you’re quite cheeky.”

Tom smiles as he asks: “Am I up there for you?”

Samie laughs and replies: “You are, you’re up there but other people are up there too, I don’t give everything away…”

Tom tells her: “I can’t lie, I do fancy you.”

Later in the evening, Kai tells Ron he wants to get to know Samie, saying: “I’m literally going to stick it on her.”

As Ellie, Tanyel, Samie, Jessie and Zara catch up in the garden, Kai heads over to them and says: “Samie do you want to come for a chat?”

Kai explains to Samie: “Just off initial vibes, you’re the sort of girl that I’d go for”, and she replies: “So you’d be a fool to not chat me up…”

Kai responds: “Yeah and obviously Tanyel might not like it, me and Tanyel have been good but now you’re in here I want to get to know you.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.