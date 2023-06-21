Love Island preview sees the Islanders turn on Zachariah

The Islanders turn on Zachariah Noble during tomorrow night’s episode of Love Island.

In a preview for episode, the contestants are competing in a game of Never Have I Ever.

When asked whether they’ve ever cheated on someone, a couple of people admit that they have.

However, Zachariah admits that he has cheated “a couple of times”.

As Molly Marsh watches on in disbelief, Ella Thomas says “Once a cheater, always a cheater”.

Jess later says: “People’s true colours are coming out now…”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.